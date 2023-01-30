Box: Notre Dame 77, Tolton 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|24
|17
|18
|18
|77
|Tolton
|8
|14
|17
|7
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|6-12
|3-3
|723/40
|850/47
|Tolton
|6-7
|4-4
|491/27
|604/34
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|26
|8-11
|2-6
|4-9
|2
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 6-0, F, So.)
|15
|6-8
|0
|3-4
|3
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-6
|0
|6-8
|2
|Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-5, PG, So.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-6
|0
|3-4
|2
|Hayley Winklemann (#33, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|3
|Josie Hendrickson (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.