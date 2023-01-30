 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 77, Tolton 46

  • 0
1234Final
Notre Dame2417181877
Tolton81417746
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame6-123-3723/40850/47
Tolton6-74-4491/27604/34

Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)268-112-64-92
Gwen Keeven (#21, 6-0, F, So.)156-803-43
Teresa Laramie (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)123-606-82
Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-5, PG, So.)102-32-502
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-10, F, Sr.)51-603-42
Hayley Winklemann (#33, 6-0, C, Sr.)42-3000
Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)301-403
Josie Hendrickson (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-1002
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
