Box: Notre Dame 51, Duchesne 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|12
|16
|11
|12
|51
|Duchesne
|4
|6
|8
|2
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|3-5
|1-2
|298/37
|331/41
|Duchesne
|5-4
|1-0
|331/41
|327/41
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2