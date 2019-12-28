Box: Notre Dame 51, Duchesne 20
1234Final
Notre Dame1216111251
Duchesne468220
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame3-51-2298/37331/41
Duchesne5-41-0331/41327/41
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)72-21-102
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)42-2004
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)42-2001
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)2002-41
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)2002-21
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)1001-22
