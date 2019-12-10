|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|5
|12
|15
|0
|32
|O'Fallon
|20
|22
|25
|9
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|1-7
|0-2
|285/36
|489/61
|O'Fallon
|6-1
|2-0
|441/55
|329/41
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|20
|9
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|1
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|1
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Mueller (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Imani McNamee (#33, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jaleeah Crockett (#11, 5-3, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2