1234Final
Alton51215032
O'Fallon202225976
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton1-70-2285/36489/61
O'Fallon6-12-0441/55329/41
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)20902-20
Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)13601-31
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)105000
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)9212-21
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)81201
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)42000
Paige Mueller (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)42001
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)4200-11
Imani McNamee (#33, 5-6, G, Jr.)21001
Jaleeah Crockett (#11, 5-3, PG, Jr.)21002

