|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|8
|14
|19
|6
|47
|O'Fallon
|17
|14
|18
|15
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|1-5
|1-1
|306/51
|348/58
|O'Fallon
|5-1
|1-0
|365/61
|297/50
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-7
|2
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Paige Mueller (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1