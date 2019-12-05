Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Belleville East81419647
O'Fallon1714181564
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East1-51-1306/51348/58
O'Fallon5-11-0365/61297/50
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)189003
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)15701-31
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)13405-72
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)81203
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)7301-24
Paige Mueller (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)21001
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)1001-21

