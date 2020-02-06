Box: O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 43
Box: O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 43

  • 0
1234Final
Belleville West000043
O'Fallon000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West19-95-51475/531300/46
O'Fallon24-49-11638/581228/44
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)16226-82
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)14406-74
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)7112-44
Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)5103-84
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)21000
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)21004
Paige Mueller (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)21000
