Box: O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|O'Fallon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|19-9
|5-5
|1475/53
|1300/46
|O'Fallon
|24-4
|9-1
|1638/58
|1228/44
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-8
|2
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-7
|4
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|4
|Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-8
|4
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Paige Mueller (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0