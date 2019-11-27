Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Chatham Glenwood21271738
O'Fallon818112057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chatham Glenwood1-20-0139/46169/56
O'Fallon3-00-0193/64147/49
Chatham Glenwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)165-101-23-53
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)135-120-13-63
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)94-60-21-22
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)92-91-12-34
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)71-21-42-24
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)21-10-200
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Fr.)1001-21

