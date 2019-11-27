|1
|Chatham Glenwood
|2
|12
|7
|17
|38
|O'Fallon
|8
|18
|11
|20
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chatham Glenwood
|1-2
|0-0
|139/46
|169/56
|O'Fallon
|3-0
|0-0
|193/64
|147/49
|Chatham Glenwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|16
|5-10
|1-2
|3-5
|3
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|13
|5-12
|0-1
|3-6
|3
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)
|9
|4-6
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|9
|2-9
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-4
|2-2
|4
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1