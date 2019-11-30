|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|10
|23
|12
|9
|54
|Normal Community
|12
|15
|10
|11
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|4-0
|0-0
|247/62
|195/49
|Normal Community
|0-1
|0-0
|48/12
|54/14
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|13
|3
|0
|7-14
|1
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|2
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|5
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.