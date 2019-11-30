Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
O'Fallon102312954
Normal Community1215101148
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon4-00-0247/62195/49
Normal Community0-10-048/1254/14
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)16702-23
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)13307-141
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)11501-23
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)9205-62
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)21002
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)2100-15
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)1001-20
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.