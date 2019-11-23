|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Peoria Richwoods
|15
|17
|9
|8
|49
|O'Fallon
|16
|22
|14
|18
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Peoria Richwoods
|0-2
|0-0
|95/48
|125/62
|O'Fallon
|1-0
|0-0
|70/35
|49/24
|Peoria Richwoods
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|34
|12
|0
|10-12
|2
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|1
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Taylor Guy (#32, 5-10, PF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2