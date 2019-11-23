Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Peoria Richwoods15179849
O'Fallon1622141870
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Peoria Richwoods0-20-095/48125/62
O'Fallon1-00-070/3549/24
Peoria Richwoods
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)3412010-122
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)10122-21
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)8302-40
Kendall Schieppe (#12, 5-9, SG, Sr.)81201
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)7203-42
Taylor Guy (#32, 5-10, PF, Sr.)21000
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Fr.)1001-22

