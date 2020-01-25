Box: O'Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|O'Fallon
|13
|13
|12
|21
|9
|68
|Teutopolis
|21
|15
|9
|14
|3
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|19-4
|6-1
|1351/59
|1002/44
|Teutopolis
|6-4
|0-0
|474/21
|413/18
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|20
|6
|0
|8-9
|3
|Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-10
|2
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|3
|Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-6
|3
|Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Teutopolis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Niebrugge (#11)
|22
|2
|5
|3-5
|4
|Niemery (#15)
|15
|1
|2
|7-7
|5
|Bueker (#25)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Roepke (#13)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Mette (#31)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Schumacher (#14)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0