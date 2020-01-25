Box: O'Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62
Box: O'Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62

12345Final
O'Fallon13131221968
Teutopolis2115914362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon19-46-11351/591002/44
Teutopolis6-40-0474/21413/18
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Gordon (#3, 5-5, PG, Sr.)20608-93
Tyana Lovelace (#23, 5-11, PF, Jr.)18606-102
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-9, SG, Fr.)12222-23
Aubrey Mister (#10, 5-7, SG, Jr.)11123-63
Amelia Bell (#25, 6-0, SF, Jr.)5201-23
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, So.)21001
TeutopolisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Niebrugge (#11)22253-54
Niemery (#15)15127-75
Bueker (#25)11312-21
Roepke (#13)111303
Mette (#31)21003
Schumacher (#14)1001-20
