Box: Oakville 41, Mehlville 27
Box: Oakville 41, Mehlville 27

1234Final
Oakville14551741
Mehlville4810527
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville1-00-041/4127/27
Mehlville1-10-070/7081/81
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)102200
Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)63000
Gabby Moen (#34, So.)51101
Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)21002
Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)21000
Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)21002
