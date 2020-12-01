Box: Oakville 41, Mehlville 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|14
|5
|5
|17
|41
|Mehlville
|4
|8
|10
|5
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|1-0
|0-0
|41/41
|27/27
|Mehlville
|1-1
|0-0
|70/70
|81/81
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Moen (#34, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.