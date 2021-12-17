Box: Oakville 41, Mehlville 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|4-3
|1-0
|320/46
|266/38
|Mehlville
|3-3
|0-1
|232/33
|240/34
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|1
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jasmine Peters (#55)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
