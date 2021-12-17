 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 41, Mehlville 31
1234Final
Oakville000041
Mehlville000031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville4-31-0320/46266/38
Mehlville3-30-1232/33240/34
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)10402-31
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)7301-24
Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)63005
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)4011-24
Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)21000
Jasmine Peters (#55)21000
News