Box: Oakville 51, Mehlville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|11
|10
|19
|11
|51
|Mehlville
|7
|6
|9
|15
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|2-1
|0-0
|153/51
|107/36
|Mehlville
|1-2
|0-0
|106/35
|128/43
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Anderson (#34, Jr.)
|30
|7-12
|2-9
|10-11
|0
|Mya Minor (#14, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0
|3-4
|3
|Faith Kohm (#24, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0
|2
|Sammi Simokaitis (#32, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Whitney Lamprich (#42, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
