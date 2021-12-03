 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 51, Mehlville 37
1234Final
Oakville1110191151
Mehlville7691537
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville2-10-0153/51107/36
Mehlville1-20-0106/35128/43
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Anderson (#34, Jr.)307-122-910-110
Mya Minor (#14, Sr.)93-703-43
Faith Kohm (#24, Sr.)84-9002
Sammi Simokaitis (#32, So.)21-2005
Whitney Lamprich (#42, Jr.)2002-23
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
