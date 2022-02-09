 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Oakville 51, Northwest Cedar Hill 38

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill5781838
Oakville1411141251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill9-120-3811/39893/43
Oakville9-103-1860/41823/39

Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)111302
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)9401-23
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)9303-42
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)6202-42
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)3101-22
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
