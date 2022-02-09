Box: Oakville 51, Northwest Cedar Hill 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5
|7
|8
|18
|38
|Oakville
|14
|11
|14
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9-12
|0-3
|811/39
|893/43
|Oakville
|9-10
|3-1
|860/41
|823/39
People are also reading…
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.