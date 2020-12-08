Box: Oakville 53, Festus 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|1-1
|0-0
|99/50
|85/42
|Oakville
|3-1
|0-0
|164/82
|120/60
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Anderson (#34, G, So.)
|15
|3-8
|3-6
|0
|2
|Mya Minor (#14, G, Jr.)
|13
|4-7
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Isabella Dickneite (#30, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-10
|0
|1-2
|5
|Faith Kohm (#24, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|3
|Sammi Simokaitis (#32, C, Fr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-1
|4
|Brenna Breitenstein (#20, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.