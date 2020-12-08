 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 53, Festus 37
Box: Oakville 53, Festus 37

1234Final
Festus000037
Oakville000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus1-10-099/5085/42
Oakville3-10-0164/82120/60
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Anderson (#34, G, So.)153-83-602
Mya Minor (#14, G, Jr.)134-71-22-21
Isabella Dickneite (#30, F, Sr.)115-1001-25
Faith Kohm (#24, G, Jr.)63-700-13
Sammi Simokaitis (#32, C, Fr.)63-800-14
Brenna Breitenstein (#20, G, Sr.)21-3000
