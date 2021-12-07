Box: Oakville 63, Festus 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|15
|10
|7
|7
|39
|Oakville
|14
|17
|18
|14
|63
-
Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union
-
Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs
-
Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime
-
Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final
-
Recap: Granite City triumphs over Wood River
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|4-1
|0-0
|270/54
|207/41
|Oakville
|3-1
|0-0
|216/43
|146/29
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Anderson (#34, Jr.)
|22
|5-8
|4-9
|0-1
|0
|Addie Czuppon (#15, So.)
|14
|6-11
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mya Minor (#14, Sr.)
|10
|5-10
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hinkamp (#50, Jr.)
|7
|3-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sammi Simokaitis (#32, So.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0-2
|4
|Julie Lato (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Ezell (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Faith Kohm (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.