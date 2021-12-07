 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Oakville 63, Festus 39
0 comments

Box: Oakville 63, Festus 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Festus15107739
Oakville1417181463
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus4-10-0270/54207/41
Oakville3-10-0216/43146/29
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Anderson (#34, Jr.)225-84-90-10
Addie Czuppon (#15, So.)146-1102-21
Mya Minor (#14, Sr.)105-10000
Sarah Hinkamp (#50, Jr.)73-801-23
Sammi Simokaitis (#32, So.)42-800-24
Julie Lato (#22, Sr.)21-1000
Lexi Ezell (#20, Jr.)21-6001
Faith Kohm (#24, Sr.)21-2001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News