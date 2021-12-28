 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 36, Nashville 26
Box: O'Fallon 36, Nashville 26

1234Final
Nashville1445326
O'Fallon11471436
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nashville4-30-0302/43231/33
O'Fallon10-22-2610/87448/64
Nashville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)12600-31
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)93102
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)5110-12
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)30100
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)3101-10
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)21002
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)2002-20
