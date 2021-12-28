Box: O'Fallon 36, Nashville 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nashville
|14
|4
|5
|3
|26
|O'Fallon
|11
|4
|7
|14
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nashville
|4-3
|0-0
|302/43
|231/33
|O'Fallon
|10-2
|2-2
|610/87
|448/64
|Nashville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-3
|1
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
