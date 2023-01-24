 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 37, Edwardsville 22

1234Final
O'Fallon7991237
Edwardsville287522
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon22-47-11549/60970/37
Edwardsville9-124-4869/33945/36

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)207202
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)105002
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)51102
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)21003
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
