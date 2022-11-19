Box: O'Fallon 44, Chicago Whitney Young 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Chicago Whitney Young
|10
|9
|13
|11
|43
|O'Fallon
|9
|9
|10
|16
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chicago Whitney Young
|1-1
|0-0
|104/52
|74/37
|O'Fallon
|2-0
|0-0
|108/54
|78/39
|Chicago Whitney Young
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-6
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|4
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0