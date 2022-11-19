 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 44, Chicago Whitney Young 43

1234Final
Chicago Whitney Young109131143
O'Fallon99101644
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chicago Whitney Young1-10-0104/5274/37
O'Fallon2-00-0108/5478/39

Chicago Whitney Young
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)20713-61
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)81204
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)7203-61
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)7210-24
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)2002-20
