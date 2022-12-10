 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 44, Eureka 30

  • 0
1234Final
Eureka779730
O'Fallon91171744
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka4-30-0370/53314/45
O'Fallon8-22-1560/80413/59

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)22715-61
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)7112-21
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)4200-11
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)4200-13
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)42001
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)30101
