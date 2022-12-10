Box: O'Fallon 44, Eureka 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|7
|7
|9
|7
|30
|O'Fallon
|9
|11
|7
|17
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|4-3
|0-0
|370/53
|314/45
|O'Fallon
|8-2
|2-1
|560/80
|413/59
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|22
|7
|1
|5-6
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1