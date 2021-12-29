Box: O'Fallon 45, Mater Dei 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|17
|10
|12
|6
|45
|Mater Dei
|6
|7
|4
|17
|34
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|11-3
|2-2
|712/51
|540/39
|Mater Dei
|8-5
|0-0
|563/40
|515/37
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|2
|0-1
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|4
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kailynn Kruep (#22, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-2
|1
|Madison Eversgerd (#11, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Maris Zurliene (#3, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Avery Trame (#2, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Alexis Kampwerth (#15, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Koerkenmeier (#33, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Emma Eversgerd (#4, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Korte (#13, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.