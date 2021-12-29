 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 45, Mater Dei 34
Box: O'Fallon 45, Mater Dei 34

1234Final
O'Fallon171012645
Mater Dei6741734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon11-32-2712/51540/39
Mater Dei8-50-0563/40515/37
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)18620-10
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)13601-14
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)60202
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)60200
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)21002
Mater DeiPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kailynn Kruep (#22, Jr.)10220-21
Madison Eversgerd (#11, Jr.)5201-12
Maris Zurliene (#3, Fr.)4011-21
Avery Trame (#2, So.)42002
Alexis Kampwerth (#15, Jr.)30100
Alyssa Koerkenmeier (#33, Fr.)3101-20
Emma Eversgerd (#4, So.)21000
Julia Korte (#13, Jr.)1001-20
