|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|14
|10
|6
|13
|43
|O'Fallon
|19
|4
|10
|16
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|31-2
|11-1
|1993/60
|1265/38
|O'Fallon
|30-4
|11-1
|2019/61
|1226/37
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-8
|3
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-3
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|0
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|4
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1