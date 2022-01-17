Box: O'Fallon 49, Teutopolis 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|13
|9
|21
|6
|49
|Teutopolis
|11
|5
|4
|16
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|17-3
|4-2
|1065/53
|773/39
|Teutopolis
|4-3
|0-0
|368/18
|261/13
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-1
|2
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.