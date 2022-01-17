 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 49, Teutopolis 36
Box: O'Fallon 49, Teutopolis 36

1234Final
O'Fallon13921649
Teutopolis11541636
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon17-34-21065/53773/39
Teutopolis4-30-0368/18261/13
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)16800-12
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)11501-23
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)93103
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)4102-32
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)30102
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)21000
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)2100-11
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)21002
O'Fallon
