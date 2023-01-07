Box: O'Fallon 50, Cape Notre Dame 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|10
|13
|15
|12
|50
|Cape Notre Dame
|6
|5
|4
|16
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|17-3
|5-1
|1203/60
|746/37
|Cape Notre Dame
|0-1
|0-0
|31/2
|50/2
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0-1
|2
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-4
|0
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.