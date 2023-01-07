 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 50, Cape Notre Dame 31

1234Final
O'Fallon1013151250
Cape Notre Dame6541631
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon17-35-11203/60746/37
Cape Notre Dame0-10-031/250/2

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)18900-12
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)14322-40
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)6202-21
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)42000
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)4011-22
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)3101-21
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)1001-21
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
