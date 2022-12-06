Box: O'Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|10
|10
|8
|8
|36
|O'Fallon
|20
|11
|14
|5
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|2-5
|0-2
|277/40
|360/51
|O'Fallon
|7-1
|2-0
|480/69
|343/49
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2