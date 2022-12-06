 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36

1234Final
Edwardsville10108836
O'Fallon201114550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville2-50-2277/40360/51
O'Fallon7-12-0480/69343/49

Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)21903-41
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)81201
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)7301-23
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)51103
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)42000
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)30102
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)21002
