Box: O'Fallon 51, Alton 38

1234Final
Alton10128838
O'Fallon616181151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton24-18-11457/58989/40
O'Fallon23-48-11600/641008/40

Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)12320-10
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)10304-60
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)9401-32
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)93102
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)51104
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)42000
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)2002-20
