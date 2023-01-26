Box: O'Fallon 51, Alton 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|10
|12
|8
|8
|38
|O'Fallon
|6
|16
|18
|11
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|24-1
|8-1
|1457/58
|989/40
|O'Fallon
|23-4
|8-1
|1600/64
|1008/40
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0-1
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|0
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|2
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0