Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 46
Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 46

12345Final
Belleville West138916046
O'Fallon1312912551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West9-92-4906/50825/46
O'Fallon15-34-2946/53685/38
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)15701-23
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)12404-43
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)8302-21
Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)6006-100
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)42000
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)4102-23
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)21001
