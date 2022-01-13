Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Belleville West
|13
|8
|9
|16
|0
|46
|O'Fallon
|13
|12
|9
|12
|5
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|9-9
|2-4
|906/50
|825/46
|O'Fallon
|15-3
|4-2
|946/53
|685/38
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|3
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-10
|0
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.