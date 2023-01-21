Box: O'Fallon 54, Mater Dei 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|16
|7
|17
|14
|54
|Mater Dei
|8
|12
|5
|9
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|21-4
|6-1
|1512/60
|948/38
|Mater Dei
|16-5
|0-0
|947/38
|824/33
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|28
|6
|2
|10-12
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.