 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: O'Fallon 54, Mater Dei 34

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon167171454
Mater Dei8125934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon21-46-11512/60948/38
Mater Dei16-50-0947/38824/33

People are also reading…

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)286210-121
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)8400-12
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)81200
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)4102-23
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)42003
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)2002-21
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News