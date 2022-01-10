 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon 54, Mater Dei 35
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon 54, Mater Dei 35

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
O'Fallon1310141754
Mater Dei1457935
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon14-33-2895/53639/38
Mater Dei9-70-0670/39634/37
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)21805-82
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)14602-40
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)63004
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)6202-41
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)4102-23
Cortney Conners (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)30100
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News