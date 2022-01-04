Box: O'Fallon 56, Belleville East 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|9
|5
|7
|1
|22
|O'Fallon
|10
|17
|18
|11
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|4-10
|0-4
|441/32
|642/46
|O'Fallon
|12-3
|3-2
|768/55
|562/40
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Danielle Newman (#32, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-8, SF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Maicy Mueller (#5, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
