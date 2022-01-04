 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 56, Belleville East 22
1234Final
Belleville East957122
O'Fallon1017181156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-100-4441/32642/46
O'Fallon12-33-2768/55562/40
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)123200
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)11403-41
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)81203
Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)72102
Danielle Newman (#32, 5-6, G, So.)5012-21
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)5110-21
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-8, SF, Jr.)4102-40
Maicy Mueller (#5, 5-8, SF, Sr.)42001
