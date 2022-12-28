 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 57, Breese Central 19

  • 0
1234Final
Breese Central673319
O'Fallon181520457
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central8-53-1641/49520/40
O'Fallon13-23-1915/70543/42

Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)12313-44
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)111300
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)10402-31
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)63002
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)63001
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)5201-22
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)30101
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)21003
Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)21000
