Box: O'Fallon 57, Breese Central 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|6
|7
|3
|3
|19
|O'Fallon
|18
|15
|20
|4
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|8-5
|3-1
|641/49
|520/40
|O'Fallon
|13-2
|3-1
|915/70
|543/42
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|4
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0