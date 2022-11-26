Box: O'Fallon 57, Castle, Indiana 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|15
|17
|11
|14
|57
|Castle, Indiana
|5
|10
|6
|13
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|3-0
|0-0
|165/55
|112/37
|Castle, Indiana
|0-1
|0-0
|34/11
|57/19
People are also reading…
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|25
|11
|0
|3-4
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.