 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: O'Fallon 57, Castle, Indiana 34

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon1517111457
Castle, Indiana51061334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon3-00-0165/55112/37
Castle, Indiana0-10-034/1157/19

People are also reading…

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)251103-41
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)11501-11
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)10402-32
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)5110-12
Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)21001
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)21001
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)21001
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News