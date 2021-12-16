Box: O'Fallon 59, Collinsville 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|6
|7
|18
|4
|35
|O'Fallon
|8
|12
|23
|16
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|7-7
|2-2
|674/48
|622/44
|O'Fallon
|8-2
|2-2
|572/41
|422/30
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-3
|1
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|3
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|2
|Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Maicy Mueller (#5, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
