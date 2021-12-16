 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 59, Collinsville 35
Box: O'Fallon 59, Collinsville 35

1234Final
Collinsville6718435
O'Fallon812231659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville7-72-2674/48622/44
O'Fallon8-22-2572/41422/30
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)13503-31
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)72102
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)7210-13
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)6104-62
Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)6111-20
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)5201-21
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)42003
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)4200-21
Maicy Mueller (#5, 5-8, SF, Sr.)3101-20
Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)21000
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)21001
