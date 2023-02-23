|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normal Community
|11
|8
|15
|8
|42
|O'Fallon
|7
|15
|16
|22
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normal Community
|1-2
|0-0
|122/41
|144/48
|O'Fallon
|31-4
|11-1
|2079/693
|1268/423
|Normal Community
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|22
|6
|2
|4-5
|2
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-12
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|2
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2