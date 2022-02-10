Box: O'Fallon 62, Vashon 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|13
|18
|14
|17
|62
|Vashon
|4
|14
|12
|21
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|23-5
|8-3
|1521/54
|1154/41
|Vashon
|10-8
|6-0
|872/31
|676/24
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-10
|5
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-6
|4
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.