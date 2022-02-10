 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 62, Vashon 51

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon1318141762
Vashon414122151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon23-58-31521/541154/41
Vashon10-86-0872/31676/24

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)20706-105
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)15505-64
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)10500-12
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)5012-21
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)42005
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)3101-23
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)30103
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)21001
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
