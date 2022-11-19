Box: O'Fallon 64, Decatur MacArthur 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Decatur MacArthur
|11
|6
|10
|8
|35
|O'Fallon
|22
|14
|20
|8
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Decatur MacArthur
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|64/64
|O'Fallon
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|35/35
People are also reading…
|Decatur MacArthur
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|22
|8
|0
|6-6
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-2
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3