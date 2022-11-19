 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 64, Decatur MacArthur 35

  • 0
1234Final
Decatur MacArthur11610835
O'Fallon221420864
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Decatur MacArthur0-10-035/3564/64
O'Fallon1-00-064/6435/35

Decatur MacArthur
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)22806-61
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)221002-21
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)84002
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)6300-11
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)42002
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)21003
