Box: O'Fallon 64, Freeburg 43

1234Final
Freeburg1011111143
O'Fallon1519181264
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg2-30-0239/48255/51
O'Fallon4-10-0287/57218/44

Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)25823-43
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)135103
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)72102
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)72100
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)60204
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)42000
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)1001-23
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)1001-43
News