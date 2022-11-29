Box: O'Fallon 64, Freeburg 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|10
|11
|11
|11
|43
|O'Fallon
|15
|19
|18
|12
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|2-3
|0-0
|239/48
|255/51
|O'Fallon
|4-1
|0-0
|287/57
|218/44
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|25
|8
|2
|3-4
|3
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3