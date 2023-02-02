|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|19
|20
|21
|6
|66
|Belleville East
|2
|8
|9
|7
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|25-4
|10-1
|1739/60
|1082/37
|Belleville East
|7-15
|3-7
|835/29
|1038/36
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|28
|7
|4
|2-3
|0
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|2
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Addison Baldus (#5, 5-11, PF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.