Box: O'Fallon 66, Peoria 61

1234Final
Peoria201715961
O'Fallon1612191966
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Peoria0-10-061/6166/66
O'Fallon6-11-0430/430307/307

Peoria
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)27909-112
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)235110-131
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)72100
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)42004
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)3101-22
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)21002
