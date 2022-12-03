Box: O'Fallon 66, Peoria 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Peoria
|20
|17
|15
|9
|61
|O'Fallon
|16
|12
|19
|19
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Peoria
|0-1
|0-0
|61/61
|66/66
|O'Fallon
|6-1
|1-0
|430/430
|307/307
|Peoria
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|27
|9
|0
|9-11
|2
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|23
|5
|1
|10-13
|1
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2