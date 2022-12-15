Box: O'Fallon 68, Collinsville 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|17
|17
|24
|10
|68
|Collinsville
|4
|12
|12
|5
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|10-2
|3-1
|696/58
|484/40
|Collinsville
|7-4
|3-1
|524/44
|488/41
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|20
|5
|3
|1-1
|2
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-6
|0
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-4
|1
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.