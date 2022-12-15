 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: O'Fallon 68, Collinsville 33

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon1717241068
Collinsville41212533
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon10-23-1696/58484/40
Collinsville7-43-1524/44488/41

People are also reading…

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)20531-12
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)18704-60
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)8211-12
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)72101
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)51101
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)4011-41
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)21002
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)21001
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)21001
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News