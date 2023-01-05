 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40

1234Final
East St. Louis91210940
O'Fallon1428151168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis8-130-5933/44888/42
O'Fallon16-35-11153/55715/34

East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)27538-90
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)12222-21
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)9212-22
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)6202-30
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)5201-31
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)3101-23
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)21001
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)21000
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)2002-21
