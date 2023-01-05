Box: O'Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|9
|12
|10
|9
|40
|O'Fallon
|14
|28
|15
|11
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|8-13
|0-5
|933/44
|888/42
|O'Fallon
|16-3
|5-1
|1153/55
|715/34
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|27
|5
|3
|8-9
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1