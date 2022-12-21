Box: O'Fallon 68, Highland 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|3
|9
|8
|10
|30
|O'Fallon
|22
|14
|17
|15
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|13-3
|5-0
|763/48
|660/41
|O'Fallon
|11-2
|3-1
|764/48
|514/32
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-1
|1
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|4
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Quinn Zerjal (#50, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1