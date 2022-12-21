 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 68, Highland 30

  • 0
1234Final
Highland3981030
O'Fallon2214171568
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland13-35-0763/48660/41
O'Fallon11-23-1764/48514/32

Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)14700-11
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)13314-61
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)10402-20
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)81201
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)72102
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)7301-14
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)4200-21
Quinn Zerjal (#50, 5-10, F, Fr.)21000
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)21000
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)1001-21
