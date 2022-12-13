Box: O'Fallon 68, Waterloo 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|11
|16
|21
|20
|68
|Waterloo
|9
|8
|9
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|9-2
|2-1
|628/57
|451/41
|Waterloo
|5-5
|1-2
|474/43
|471/43
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|28
|11
|0
|6-7
|0
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.