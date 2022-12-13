 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 68, Waterloo 38

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon1116212068
Waterloo9891238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon9-22-1628/57451/41
Waterloo5-51-2474/43471/43

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)281106-70
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)15701-22
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)81201
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)6202-43
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)42000
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)30100
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)21001
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)21000
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
