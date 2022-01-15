 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 70, Hillsboro, Illinois 52
1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois1115121452
O'Fallon1420201670
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois6-52-0528/48471/43
O'Fallon16-34-21016/92737/67
Hillsboro, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)26642-21
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)13503-63
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)13510-11
Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)4200-21
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)4004-61
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)21003
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)21001
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)21001
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)21003
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)1001-23
Cortney Conners (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-20
