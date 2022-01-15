Box: O'Fallon 70, Hillsboro, Illinois 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|11
|15
|12
|14
|52
|O'Fallon
|14
|20
|20
|16
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|6-5
|2-0
|528/48
|471/43
|O'Fallon
|16-3
|4-2
|1016/92
|737/67
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|26
|6
|4
|2-2
|1
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-1
|1
|Rhylea Johnson (#25, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|1
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Cortney Conners (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0