Box: O'Fallon 73, Alton 69

123456Final
O'Fallon102112175873
Alton112012175469

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon19-55-31280/53994/41
Alton16-64-21242/52945/39
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)25809-103
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)14504-73
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)11403-82
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)63002
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)6104-40
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)42003
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)4011-12
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)3003-42
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
