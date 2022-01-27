Box: O'Fallon 73, Alton 69

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|O'Fallon
|10
|21
|12
|17
|5
|8
|73
|Alton
|11
|20
|12
|17
|5
|4
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|19-5
|5-3
|1280/53
|994/41
|Alton
|16-6
|4-2
|1242/52
|945/39
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|25
|8
|0
|9-10
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-7
|3
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-8
|2
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|0
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-1
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.