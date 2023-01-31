 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon1719172073
East St. Louis1015131048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon24-49-11673/601056/38
East St. Louis10-181-81275/461301/46

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)308111-143
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)10304-62
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)9303-44
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)7210-33
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)7301-22
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)4200-12
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)2002-21
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)21000
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)1001-20
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)1001-41
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
