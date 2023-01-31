Box: O'Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|17
|19
|17
|20
|73
|East St. Louis
|10
|15
|13
|10
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|24-4
|9-1
|1673/60
|1056/38
|East St. Louis
|10-18
|1-8
|1275/46
|1301/46
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|30
|8
|1
|11-14
|3
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|2
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|4
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-3
|3
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.