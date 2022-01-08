 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 73, Quincy Notre Dame 42
1234Final
O'Fallon152228873
Quincy Notre Dame141212442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon13-33-2841/53604/38
Quincy Notre Dame3-10-0216/14165/10
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)210702
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)14504-40
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)13223-41
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)9303-40
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)42003
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)30102
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)3003-42
Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)21001
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)21001
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)21000
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
