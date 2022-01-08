Box: O'Fallon 73, Quincy Notre Dame 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|15
|22
|28
|8
|73
|Quincy Notre Dame
|14
|12
|12
|4
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|13-3
|3-2
|841/53
|604/38
|Quincy Notre Dame
|3-1
|0-0
|216/14
|165/10
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|21
|0
|7
|0
|2
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-4
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|1
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Sammie McNary (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-5, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
