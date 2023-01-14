 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 75, Hillsboro, Illinois 44

1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois18108844
O'Fallon183319575
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois10-74-1862/51706/42
O'Fallon19-36-11344/79817/48

Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Layne Rupert (#12, 5-7, Sr.)17416-83
Alex Frailey (#34, 5-10, Sr.)84003
Sophie Blankenship (#32, 5-7, Jr.)5012-20
Addison Lowe (#20, 5-10, So.)4200-21
Sierra Compton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)4004-62
Meagan White (#44, 5-7, Sr.)42002
Tatum Christian (#22, 5-7, So.)2002-20
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)20811-13
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)114102
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)10402-22
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)6111-22
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)5103-41
Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)42000
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)4200-10
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)42001
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)4102-22
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)3101-21
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)21002
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)21002
