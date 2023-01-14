Box: O'Fallon 75, Hillsboro, Illinois 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|18
|10
|8
|8
|44
|O'Fallon
|18
|33
|19
|5
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|10-7
|4-1
|862/51
|706/42
|O'Fallon
|19-3
|6-1
|1344/79
|817/48
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Rupert (#12, 5-7, Sr.)
|17
|4
|1
|6-8
|3
|Alex Frailey (#34, 5-10, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Sophie Blankenship (#32, 5-7, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Addison Lowe (#20, 5-10, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Sierra Compton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|2
|Meagan White (#44, 5-7, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tatum Christian (#22, 5-7, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-1
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Danielle Newman (#4, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2