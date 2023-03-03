|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|21
|15
|21
|20
|77
|Arlington Heights Hersey
|16
|12
|22
|10
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|33-4
|11-1
|2221/60
|1376/37
|Arlington Heights Hersey
|0-2
|0-0
|110/3
|140/4
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|30
|6-12
|1-2
|15-20
|3
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|16
|6-13
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|15
|0
|5-8
|0
|2
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|11
|5-6
|0
|1-1
|1
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, SF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.