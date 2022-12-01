Box: O'Fallon 77, Belleville West 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|7
|6
|11
|4
|28
|O'Fallon
|32
|12
|24
|9
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|0-4
|0-1
|124/31
|202/50
|O'Fallon
|5-1
|1-0
|364/91
|246/62
People are also reading…
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|36
|7
|5
|7-9
|0
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-4
|0
|Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2