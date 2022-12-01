 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: O'Fallon 77, Belleville West 28

  • 0
1234Final
Belleville West7611428
O'Fallon321224977
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West0-40-1124/31202/50
O'Fallon5-11-0364/91246/62

People are also reading…

Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)36757-90
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)123201
Haeli Tart (#23, 5-6, SG, Fr.)9121-22
Zsana Hawkins (#45, 5-11, C, Sr.)5201-10
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)42001
Josie Christopher (#2, 5-4, PG, Fr.)42002
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)4011-40
Harmoni Tart (#24, 5-9, SF, Sr.)3003-42
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News