Box: O'Fallon Christian 26, Trinity 14
1234Final
Trinity000014
O'Fallon Christian000026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-30-048/16103/34
O'Fallon Christian1-20-059/20127/42
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)63-1100-42
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-70-204
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-50-10-21
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
