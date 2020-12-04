Box: O'Fallon Christian 26, Trinity 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-3
|0-0
|48/16
|103/34
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-2
|0-0
|59/20
|127/42
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-11
|0
|0-4
|2
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|4
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.